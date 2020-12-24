Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Insider Caroline Johnstone Acquires 11,136 Shares

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) insider Caroline Johnstone acquired 11,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 445.40 ($5.82) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 342.55. Synthomer plc has a one year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 472.50 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.14.

Get Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.