TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Trading 1.9% Higher

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.19. 109,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 168,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

