Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $961.63 million, a PE ratio of 147.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,922,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 254,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,266,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

