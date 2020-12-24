TC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,557 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,828% compared to the average daily volume of 116 call options.

TC Energy stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.608 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $983,856,000 after acquiring an additional 794,867 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $524,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TC Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,306,000 after purchasing an additional 354,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.