Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.53

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and traded as high as $27.05. Teck Resources shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 703 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.74. The firm has a market cap of C$14.34 billion and a PE ratio of -6.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$100,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,500.

About Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

