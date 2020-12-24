Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) (LON:TEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.91

Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) (LON:TEK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $14.48. Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 114,530 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.27. The firm has a market cap of £13.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.23.

About Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

