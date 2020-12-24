Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

NYSE TDOC opened at $209.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.79. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,096. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

