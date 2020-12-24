Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) PT Set at €1.70 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) has been assigned a €1.70 ($2.00) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential downside of 47.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.25 ($2.65) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) stock opened at €3.22 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. Tele Columbus AG has a 12-month low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of €3.95 ($4.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $410.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.87.

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

