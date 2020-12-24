Telos (NYSE:TLS) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Telos (NYSE:TLS) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.21.

TLS opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

