Tenable Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,219 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,747% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $660,404.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,343,137.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,511 shares of company stock worth $9,408,941. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. Analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

