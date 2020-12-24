Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $21.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TME has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.81.

TME stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

