Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Tenneco stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $640.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,593,548 shares of company stock worth $17,127,803. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

