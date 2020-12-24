TerraX Minerals (CVE:TXR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of TerraX Minerals Inc. (CVE:TXR) rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 290,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 83,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.97 million and a PE ratio of -25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28.

About TerraX Minerals (CVE:TXR)

TerraX Minerals Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Yellowknife City gold project that includes Northbelt, Walsh Lake, Southbelt, and Eastbelt properties in the Northwest Territories, as well as other claims and property interests encompassing 772 square kilometers of land on the Yellowknife greenstone belt.

