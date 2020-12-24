Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.77. Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 8,253 shares.

TEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$298.00 million. Analysts predict that Tervita Co. will post -0.1395302 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

