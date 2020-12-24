TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Major Shareholder Buys $106,005.00 in Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $106,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,330.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lakeview Investment Group & Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 6,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $38,160.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 6,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $38,160.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 11,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $69,690.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 9,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $57,330.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 4,200 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 6,704 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $40,961.44.

On Monday, November 23rd, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 13,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $79,245.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 277.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.