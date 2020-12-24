Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 4,835,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,903,862. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

