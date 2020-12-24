TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFFP. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,556,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $344.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $678,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Brian Windsor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,267,161 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

TFFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

