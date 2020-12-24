The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

BCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Truist raised their price target on The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

