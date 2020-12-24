The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $2.38. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 132,769 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 80,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

