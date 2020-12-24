The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

GPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. 134,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,277,859. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 45,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Gap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in The Gap by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.