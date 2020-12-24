The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,639 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,795 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,880 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 514,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 461,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.