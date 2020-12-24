The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut The Macerich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $12.85.

NYSE:MAC opened at $10.72 on Monday. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.10 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

