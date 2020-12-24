The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $415.60

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.60 and traded as high as $436.00. The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) shares last traded at $432.50, with a volume of 178,211 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 376.50. The firm has a market cap of £547.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

About The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

