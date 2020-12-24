The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $133.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.15. The stock had a trading volume of 518,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

