The Sandbox (SAND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.98 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $23.78 million and $6.98 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003911 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013964 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

