The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) vs. T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) Head-To-Head Comparison

T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares T3M and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T3M N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group -1.43% 23.59% 10.15%

Volatility and Risk

T3M has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 89.7% of T3M shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T3M and The Shyft Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T3M N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.32 -$12.57 million $1.24 22.66

T3M has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Shyft Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for T3M and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T3M 0 0 0 0 N/A The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than T3M.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats T3M on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

T3M Company Profile

T3 Motion, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electric motor powered personal mobility vehicles to the professional and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers the T3 Series and the T3i Series ESV, which are three-wheel, front wheel drive, stand-up, electric personal mobility vehicles primarily for public and private security personnel. It also provides power modules and chargers; and accessories, including reversible rear tires, side-mount external storage packs, sun shades, front and rear turn indicator systems, and on-board video camera systems and digital video recorders for its T3 Series and T3i Series ESVs. In addition, the company offers T3Automatic License Plate Recognition System, a law enforcement tool that provides real-time knowledge and post-action criminal intelligence, monitoring, and analyzing of license plates; and various CCTV and camera systems. Further, it focuses on developing T3 Vision line, a consumer version of the T3 Series; R3 Series, an electric/hybrid vehicle, which is a plug-in hybrid vehicle that features a single, wide-stance wheel with two high-performance tires sharing one rear wheel; and third generation of the T3 Series units. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and manufacturer's representatives to law enforcement and securities firms. T3 Motion, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. On May 15, 2017, T3M Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The case was later converted to Chapter 7 liquidation on September 26, 2017.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

