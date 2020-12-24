The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.