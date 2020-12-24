The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

The Western Union (NYSE:WU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.