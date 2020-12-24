TheStreet Downgrades Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to C+

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

NYSE:D opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,702.00, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 663,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,211,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

