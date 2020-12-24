TheStreet Lowers AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON opened at $65.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. AAON has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAON by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.