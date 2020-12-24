thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.25 ($9.71) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.33 ($8.62).

TKA opened at €8.21 ($9.66) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.86.

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

