TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.93. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.