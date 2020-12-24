TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Trading Down 15.4%

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR)’s stock price dropped 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 726,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 259,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of C$168.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.36.

About TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

