TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.20. TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1,560 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.00.

In related news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,000 shares of TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

About TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

