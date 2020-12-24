Todd M. Cleveland Sells 4,673 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $340,287.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $72.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,702.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 43,626 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

