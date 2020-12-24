Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

