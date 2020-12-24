Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.80. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 519,961 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

