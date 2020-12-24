Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives $31.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

TORXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 10,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

