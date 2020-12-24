Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.19

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.19 and traded as high as $21.18. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 69,491 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

