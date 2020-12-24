Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.00

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of £446.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Total Produce plc (TOT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

