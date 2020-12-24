Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.35. Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 114,342 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.32.

About Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

