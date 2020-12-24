Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Tops $0.0015

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $166.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00048551 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002485 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004515 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003642 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.