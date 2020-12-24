Traders Buy High Volume of PDL BioPharma Call Options (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,690 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,341% compared to the typical daily volume of 395 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

PDLI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 49,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,322. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $306.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.88. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

In related news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 8,703 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,728,150.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell sold 25,826 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $63,015.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,337 shares in the company, valued at $257,022.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,243,703 shares of company stock worth $11,033,325 and have sold 1,109,261 shares worth $2,836,928. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.