Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,206 put options on the company. This is an increase of 812% compared to the average daily volume of 242 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.