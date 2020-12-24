Traders Purchase High Volume of Paychex Put Options (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,492 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,355% compared to the average daily volume of 240 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.69.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $94.40 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.