TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNW. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.07.

RNW traded up C$1.27 on Thursday, hitting C$20.75. 645,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 63.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.21.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7883669 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

