TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Increased to $19.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRSWF. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

