TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Director Sells $117,068.00 in Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE THS opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $300,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $587,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

