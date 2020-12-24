Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.75

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.75 and last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 1410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Trimble alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trimble by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Trimble by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after buying an additional 326,618 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 93.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after buying an additional 238,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $11,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.