TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Head-To-Head Review

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 8.03% 60.66% 12.07% Uxin -325.79% -884.77% -71.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.43 $212.00 million $2.90 28.52 Uxin $227.64 million 1.28 -$350.84 million ($0.60) -1.65

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TriNet Group and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.53%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Uxin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Uxin on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company also facilitates used car transaction services, and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases through websites, xin.com and youxinpai.com. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

